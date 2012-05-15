UOB, Macquarie among bids for ING Asia division-sources

HONG KONG May 15 Singapore's United Overseas
Bank and Australia's Macquarie Group are
among the suitors to submit first-round bids for ING's
Asia asset management business in a deal expected to be worth
around $500 million to $600 million, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
The auction is part of ING's efforts to sell its roughly $7
billion Asian business and to use the proceeds to repay the
state bailout it received after the Dutch bancassurer nearly
collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis.
U.S.-based Principal Financial Group, Japan's Nikko
Asset Management and South Korea's Hanwha Group, which runs the
life insurance unit of Korea Life Insurance Group,
have also placed initial bids, said the sources, who did not
want to be named.
Credit Suisse is advising ING on the investment
management sale. ING and Credit Suisse declined to comment.
UOB, Principal, Macquarie and Hanwha declined to comment.
Nikko could not be immediately reached for comment.