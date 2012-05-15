UPDATE 1-Macquarie, UOB place bids for ING Asia arm-sources

* ING's Asian asset management oversees about $56.1 billion
* Globally 23% of ING's 327.2 billion euros under management
is equity
* Some buyers not impressed by heavy mix of debt products -
sources
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, May 15 Macquarie Group,
U.S.-based Principal Financial Group and Singapore's
United Overseas Bank are among suitors that have
submitted bids for ING's Asian asset management
business in a deal that may be worth around $500 million to $600
million, said sources familiar with the matter.
ING is selling its Asian asset management and insurance
businesses in a roughly $7 billion deal to help repay the state
bailout it received after the largest Dutch financial services
company almost collapsed during the 2008 global crisis.
Japan's Nikko Asset Management and South Korea's Hanwha
Group, which runs the life insurance unit of Korea Life
Insurance Group, have also placed bids in the first
round of the sale that closed on Monday, said the sources, who
declined to be identified as the process is confidential.
Ameriprise Financial Inc, two Japanese financial
institutions and Royal Bank of Canada were also expected
to have submitted indicative bids, one of the sources said.
Credit Suisse is advising ING on the sale. Both
companies declined to comment.
UOB, Principal, Macquarie, Hanwha and Ameriprise declined to
comment, while Nikko and RBC could not be immediately reached
for comment.
ING has dispatched information on the sale to more than 20
parties, underscoring the strong interest in the auction, though
some potential suitors dropped out after studying the limited
financial details in the sale documents, sources said.
U.S. fund manager BlackRock Inc was among the
potential suitors, but it was unclear if the company submitted
initial bids, according to the sources.
ING manages about 43.3 billion euros ($56.1 billion) of
assets in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the latest
company filing. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan,
China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand, and employs about 230
investment professionals.
In China, Asia's No.2 asset management market behind Japan,
ING has a joint venture with China Merchants Bank,
in which the Dutch company owns a 33 percent stake.
DEBT FUNDS
Some potential suitors were disappointed to find that ING's
product mix had more debt funds than equity, hedge funds and
other alternative asset funds, one source familiar with the
matter said.
Debt products earn relatively lower management fees than
equity funds.
"The initial enthusiasm has cooled off. Some people didn't
like what they saw under the bonnet," the source said.
ING's high cost base at its Asian headquarters of Hong Kong
was cited as another reason that put off some potential buyers,
sources said.
ING's does not give a breakdown of its Asian assets under
management, but globally, only 23 percent of its 327.2 billion
euros of assets is equity.
Profit from ING's global investment management business
stayed flat at 45 million euros in the first quarter from a year
ago, and was down from 53 million euros in the last quarter. ING
does not give earnings details of its Asian investment
management operations.
Asia's asset management industry, excluding Japan, is
expected to double its assets to $4 trillion by 2015, driven by
growing wealth in the region, rising foreign demand and new
pools of assets from insurance and retirement funds, according
to a report commissioned by Citigroup's Securities and
Fund Services.