UPDATE 2-ING considers sale of UK, Canadian online banks

AMSTERDAM Aug 2 Dutch group ING, which
has been forced to sell assets in return for receiving state aid
during the financial crisis, said it is considering the sale of
its UK and Canadian online banking units, estimated to be worth
about 1.2 billion euros($1.48 billion).
The Dutch banking and insurance group did not give a value
for either of the two online banking businesses which it said
have 1.8 million customers in Canada and more than 1.5 million
in the UK.
But Rabobank analyst Cor Kluis said he valued the two
businesses at about 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion)- or as much
as 2.1 billion euros if excess cash in the Canadian unit was to
be included.
ING received 10 billion euros in Dutch state aid during the
2008 financial crisis.
As a condition of its bail-out, it agreed with the European
Commission to reduce its balance sheet, split its bank and
insurance operations, and sell assets such as its Dutch bank
unit WestlandUtrecht and its U.S. online bank ING Direct.
But it is also selling other assets as it streamlines its
businesses and raises funds to repay the state, and the Canadian
and UK online banking businesses are part of that review, a
spokeswoman for the bank said.
"ING continuously evaluates its portfolio of businesses, in
line with its stated objective of sharpening its focus," ING
said in a statement, adding that it was "reviewing strategic
options" for the Canadian and UK units.
ING agreed to sell ING Direct, its U.S. online bank, to
Capital One Financial Corp last year for about $9
billion in stock and cash: the deal was finally approved in
February.