UPDATE 1-Potential bidders line up ING's Asia arms-sources

HONG KONG, March 26 Insurers including MetLife
and Manulife are hiring banks to advise them on
a potential purchase of the Asian insurance and asset management
arms of Dutch bancassurer ING Groep.
MetLife has hired Credit Suisse, according to
sources familiar with the situation.
Canada's Manulife, whose potential interest was reported by
Reuters in January, has hired Citigroup as an adviser,
other sources familiar with the situation said.
ING, Credit Suisse and Citi declined to comment. Manulife
said it would not comment on market speculation and MetLife said
it would not comment on any potential M&A transactions.
ING must spin off its insurance and investment management
operations by the end of 2013 in return for European Commission
approval for 10 billion euros ($13.26 billion) of Dutch state
aid received in 2008.
A recent EU court ruling may give ING leeway on smaller
sales, but it is still expected to move ahead with its
divestments.
The auction is drawing interest from U.S., Canadian,
European and Asian companies.
These include Prudential Financial, Sun Life
Financial, AIA Group Ltd, South Korea's KB
Financial Group, KB Life Insurance and
Samsung Life, and some Japanese insurers.
Bloomberg said Banca Generali SpA and Great Eastern
Holdings were also showing interest.
Generali said it would not comment on market rumours. Great
Eastern was not immediately available for comment. Based on
Great Eastern's small market capitalisation, it is unlikely to
be a bidder unless ING were to sell its Asian assets separately.
ING has operations in seven Asian markets; China, Hong Kong,
India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand.
Japan and South Korea are more mature, slower-growth markets
and may be sold separately.
ING is also expected to sell its three Asian insurance joint
ventures separately so that the overall sale will not be held up
by negotiations with partners.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are advising ING
on the sale of its Asian operations. On Friday, sources told
Reuters that ING had hired an investment bank to help find a
buyer for its stake in TMB Bank Pcl.
ING is due to send out detailed information to potential
bidders in April. Bidders will use that information to construct
their own valuation models.
At the end of last year, ING valued its Asia-Pacific
insurance operations at 5.8 billion euros, with an additional
300 million euros from the investment management business being
attributed to Asia, according to an analyst presentation on
ING's website.