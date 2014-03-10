版本:
BRIEF-ING files registration statement with SEC for possible stake reductions in ING U.S.

AMSTERDAM, March 10 ING Groep NV : * ING - files registration statement with SEC, required for possible

future transactions to reduce current 57 percent interest of ING in ING U.S. * ING - the final structure, timing, size and offer price for possible

transactions not determined yet, subject to market and other conditions.
