BRIEF-ING sells Capital One stake for about $3 bln

MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 ING Groep NV : * Says transaction gain of approximately EUR 0.3 billion after tax * Rpt - ING Groep NV says transaction gain of approximately EUR 0.3
billion after tax on Capital One stake sale * Says transaction to result in capital release of approximately EUR 1.0
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Kona grill inc says for 2017, have targeted only three restaurant openings compared to eight in 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.10, revenue view $5.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S