BRIEF-ING sells Capital One stake for about $3 bln

AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 ING Groep NV : * Says transaction gain of approximately EUR 0.3 billion after tax * Rpt - ING Groep NV says transaction gain of approximately EUR 0.3

billion after tax on Capital One stake sale * Says transaction to result in capital release of approximately EUR 1.0

