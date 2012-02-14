UPDATE 2-Capital One-ING deal gets U.S. Fed's approval

* Deal makes Capital One 5th largest U.S. bank by deposits
* Fed requires Capital One to improve risk management
* Capital One says expects deal to close in next few days
* Fed's review included Capital One's size, complexity
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 The Federal Reserve
approved Capital One Financial Corp's bid to acquire ING
Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit in the biggest U.S.
bank deal since the Dodd-Frank financial law of 2010 mandated
stricter merger reviews.
All five Fed governors voted in favor of the deal, the Fed
said on Tuesday.
Capital One announced plans last year to buy online
deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in a transaction that
generated concern from consumer groups who have argued it would
create another "too big to fail" bank.
As part of its approval, the Fed is requiring Capital One to
increase its ability to monitor for internal risk due to "the
size, complexity, and diversification of the business lines"
that will result from the deal.
Capital One shares were up 2.1 percent to $49 in after-hours
trade following announcement of the Fed's approval. The shares
had dropped 1.1 percent to $47.98 during the regular trading
session.
The Fed said the deal will make Capital One the
fifth-largest U.S. bank, as measured by deposits.
Capital One welcomed the Fed's decision and said it expects
to close the deal in the next few days.
McLean, Virginia-based Capital One gets a substantial
portion of its revenues from credit cards, and will gain access
to billions of dollars in deposits and millions of new customers
through ING.
For Dutch financial company ING, the sale was part of a
restructuring forced by a 10 billion euro bailout received
during the financial crisis.
The Fed's review was seen as a test case for how U.S.
authorities would view big bank mergers after the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
During the crisis, U.S. taxpayers extended
multibillion-dollar bailouts to large banks whose failure could
have brought the financial system to its knees.
The Dodd-Frank financial oversight law did not force
regulators to break up big banks, but instructed them to closely
scrutinize future mergers, weighing systemic risk into account
in addition to public benefit, concentration of resources,
unfair competition and other factors.
The Fed said in its order approving the application that
concerns about Capital One's size would be greater if it were
also highly interconnected to different segments of the U.S.
financial system, or if it participated more heavily in the
short-term funding markets.
The Fed also said its concerns would have been greater if
Capital One had a level of complexity that would cause
disruptions to the financial system if the bank fails.
"These measures suggest that Capital One would be
significantly less complicated to resolve than the largest U.S.
universal banks and investment banks," the Fed said.