UPDATE 3-Capital One-ING deal gets U.S. approval

* Deal makes Capital One 5th largest U.S. bank by deposits
* Fed requires Capital One to improve risk management
* Capital One says expects deal to close in next few days
* Fed's review included Capital One's size, complexity
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 The Federal Reserve
approved Capital One Financial Corp's bid to acquire ING
Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit in the biggest U.S.
bank deal since the Dodd-Frank financial law of 2010 mandated
stricter merger reviews.
All five Fed governors voted in favor of the deal, the Fed
said on Tuesday.
Capital One announced plans last year to buy online
deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in a transaction that
generated concern from consumer groups who have argued it would
create another "too big to fail" bank.
As part of its approval, the Fed is requiring Capital One to
increase its ability to monitor for internal risk due to "the
size, complexity, and diversification of the business lines"
that will result from the deal.
Capital One shares were up 2.1 percent to $49 in after-hours
trade following announcement of the Fed's approval. The shares
had dropped 1.1 percent to $47.98 during the regular trading
session.
The Fed said the deal will make Capital One the
fifth-largest U.S. bank, as measured by deposits.
Capital One welcomed the Fed's decision and said it expects
to close the deal in the next few days.
But John Taylor, president of the National Community
Reinvestment Coalition, which was a leading critic of the
merger, said he was "disappointed" and was considering options
to challenge the Fed's decision.
"The decision reinforces the perception and reality that the
Federal Reserve serves the banking system first, and the
American public second," he said. "Should Capital One fail, (the
Fed) will deeply regret today's decision because the impact on
the public will be catastrophic."
McLean, Virginia-based Capital One gets over half of its
revenue from credit cards and will access about $80 billion in
deposits and 7 million new customers from ING.
For Dutch financial company ING, the sale was part of a
restructuring forced by a 10 billion euro bailout received in
2008 at the height of the financial crisis.
The Fed's review was seen as a test case for how U.S.
authorities would view big bank mergers after taxpayers extended
multibillion-dollar bailouts to large banks over fears their
failure could have brought the financial system to its knees.
The Dodd-Frank financial oversight law did not force
regulators to break up big banks, but instructed them to closely
scrutinize future mergers, taking systemic risk into account in
addition to public benefit, concentration of resources, unfair
competition and other factors.
"This wasn't a knee jerk reaction or a rubber stamp
approval," said Daniel Furtado, a Consumer and Specialty Finance
Analyst at Jefferies & Co in San Francisco, California, who
applauded the Fed's review that included public hearings.
Furtado said the approval was "a breath of fresh air in an
otherwise sometimes overzealous regulatory environment."
Karen Petrou, Managing Partner at Federal Financial
Analytics in Washington D.C., said big bank M&A was in a new
era. "Because of the unprecedented nature of the Fed's review,
any bank merger of size will be subject to scrutiny never before
demanded by the Fed."
The central bank said in its order approving the application
that concerns about Capital One's size would be greater if it
were also highly interconnected to different segments of the
U.S. financial system, or if it participated more heavily in the
short-term funding markets.
The Fed also said its concerns would have been greater if
Capital One had a level of complexity that would cause
disruptions to the financial system if the bank fails.
"These measures suggest that Capital One would be
significantly less complicated to resolve than the largest U.S.
universal banks and investment banks," the Fed said.
Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital and
Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisers to Capital
One and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz, Mayer Brown and Loyens
& Loeff acted as legal advisers. Deutsche Bank
advised ING.