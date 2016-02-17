MBK picks Morgan Stanley to manage sale of ING's ex-S.Korean unit-report

SEOUL Feb 17 Private equity firm MBK Partners
has selected Morgan Stanley to manage the sale of ING
Life Korea in a deal that could fetch more than 2 trillion won
($1.63 billion), the Korea Economic Daily reported, citing
investment banking sources.
In 2013, Dutch bank ING Groep sold its South Korean
insurance unit ING Life Korea to MBK Partners for 1.8 trillion
as part of the restructuring the bank had to carry out to comply
with the rescue package it received from the Dutch state during
the 2008 financial crisis.
MBK Partners will decide the timing of the sales in the
first quarter after conducting a feasibility study, the Korea
Economic Daily said, citing the sources.
The report also added the country's leading insurers Hanwha
Life Insurance and Kyobo Life Insurance
are seen as strong contenders for the sale, and Chinese and
Taiwanese insurers are also potential candidates.
Representatives for ING Life Korea and MBK Partners declined
to comment.
($1 = 1,224.6000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anand Basu)