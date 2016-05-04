版本:
2016年 5月 5日 星期四 01:23 BJT

MOVES-ING Americas appoints Andrea Puerto Colombia country representative

May 4 ING Americas, part of the ING Group , appointed Andrea Puerto country representative for Colombia.

Puerto joins from Banco Itau, where she was manager of corporate banking.

She will be based in Bogota. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

