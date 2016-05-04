MOVES-ING Americas appoints Andrea Puerto Colombia country representative

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 ING Americas, part of the ING Group , appointed Andrea Puerto country representative for Colombia.
Puerto joins from Banco Itau, where she was manager of corporate banking.
She will be based in Bogota. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: