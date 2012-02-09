UPDATE 4-ING warns of contagion risk from Greece

* ING CEO warns over disorderly Greek default * Takes 199 mln euro Greek govt hit * Q4 loan loss provisions rise 21 pct to 530 mln euros * Q4 net profit 1.19 bln euros vs range 1.34-2.45 bln * Shares down 4.2 pct, top decliner in insurance index By Gilbert Kreijger AMSTERDAM, Feb 9 Dutch bank and insurance group ING said the effects of the European debt crisis were worsening and warned of serious consequences from a disorderly Greek default after it set aside more cash for bad debt and reported more Greek writedowns. ING, which announced a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, cautioned that the European debt crisis was affecting the real economy more and more, and reported a 21 percent rise in loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter. Its shares were down 4.2 percent at 6.95 euros by 1136 GMT, making it the top decliner in the STOXX Europe 600 Insurance index, which was down 0.2 percent. Rival banks Credit Suisse and Belgium's KBC also reported lower-than-expected results because of the tough market. ING Chief Executive Jan Hommen warned of the danger of not resolving the Greek crisis. "No one knew what was happening when Lehman (Brothers) fell. Nobody really knows what the consequences will be and that's why I think it's so dangerous to not have a good solution for this," Hommen told reporters. "It can have consequences for contagion and consequences that may be much more than direct. The indirect consequences could really be significant. Maybe we are directly not that exposed any longer, but indirectly we could be," Hommen said. DIFFICULT MARKETS SNS Securities that it expected tough markets to continue for ING's retail banking in the first quarter of 2012. "ING's Insurance unit performed also weaker than expected due to refurbishing charges and poor performance of Benelux," analyst Lemer Salah said in a note. ING Bank primarily saw a rise in bad debt costs in small-to-medium-sized companies in Benelux, and it expected these loan loss provisions to remain relatively high -- around the level of 61 basis points of average risk-weighted assets. Rabobank analyst Cor Kluis said he would reduce ING's 2012 earnings-per-share estimates due to higher bad debt costs but stuck to his "Buy" rating because he believed ING would create value by divesting assets. ING last month changed its plans to list its insurance and investment management operations, citing the uncertain economic outlook and volatile financial markets, and chose to explore other options for the Asian operations. It had agreed to divest the operations by the end of 2013 at the latest in return for European Commission approval for 10 billion euros of Dutch state aid received in 2008 at the height of the credit crisis. ING still needs to repay 3 billion euros plus a penalty of 50 percent, and Hommen said ING planned to pay back part of it in May. A source told Reuters that ING has decided to split the sale of its Asian insurance business by auctioning its investment management business separately, in a move that allows a focused group of suitors to bid for the unit. ING may divest some of the Asian insurance or investment management operations separately but these operations would be small, Hommen said. The Dutch group, the Netherlands' largest financial services company, said loan loss provisions rose to 530 million euros in the fourth quarter from 437 million euros in the preceding period. It also took a 199 million euro hit on Greek government bonds, writing them down to market value, representing a total loss of 80 percent compared to nominal value. The banking and insurance group reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.19 billion euros. A Reuters poll of 10 analysts had forecast results in a range from 1.34 billion to 2.45 billion euros.