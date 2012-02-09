版本:
UPDATE 4-ING warns of contagion risk from Greece

* ING CEO warns over disorderly Greek default
    * Takes 199 mln euro Greek govt hit
    * Q4 loan loss provisions rise 21 pct to 530 mln euros
    * Q4 net profit 1.19 bln euros vs range 1.34-2.45 bln
    * Shares down 4.2 pct, top decliner in insurance index


    By Gilbert Kreijger	
    AMSTERDAM, Feb 9 Dutch bank and insurance
group ING said the effects of the European debt crisis
were worsening and warned of serious consequences from a
disorderly Greek default after it set aside more cash for bad
debt and reported more Greek writedowns. 	
    ING, which announced a lower-than-expected quarterly profit
on Thursday, cautioned that the European debt crisis was
affecting the real economy more and more, and reported a 21
percent rise in loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter.	
    Its shares were down 4.2 percent at 6.95 euros by
1136 GMT, making it the top decliner in the STOXX Europe 600
Insurance index, which was down 0.2 percent.	
    Rival banks Credit Suisse and Belgium's KBC
 also reported lower-than-expected results because of
the tough market.  	
    ING Chief Executive Jan Hommen warned of the danger of not
resolving the Greek crisis.	
    "No one knew what was happening when Lehman (Brothers) fell.
Nobody really knows what the consequences will be and that's why
I think it's so dangerous to not have a good solution for this,"
Hommen told reporters.	
    "It can have consequences for contagion and consequences
that may be much more than direct. The indirect consequences
could really be significant. Maybe we are directly not that
exposed any longer, but indirectly we could be," Hommen said.	
  	
    	
    DIFFICULT MARKETS	
    SNS Securities that it expected tough markets to continue
for ING's retail banking in the first quarter of 2012. "ING's
Insurance unit performed also weaker than expected due to
refurbishing charges and poor performance of Benelux," analyst
Lemer Salah said in a note. 	
    ING Bank primarily saw a rise in bad debt costs in
small-to-medium-sized companies in Benelux, and it expected
these loan loss provisions to remain relatively high -- around
the level of 61 basis points of average risk-weighted assets.	
    Rabobank analyst Cor Kluis said he would reduce ING's 2012
earnings-per-share estimates due to higher bad debt costs but
stuck to his "Buy" rating because he believed ING would create
value by divesting assets.	
    ING last month changed its plans to list its insurance and
investment management operations, citing the uncertain economic
outlook and volatile financial markets, and chose to explore
other options for the Asian operations.	
    It had agreed to divest the operations by the end of 2013 at
the latest in return for European Commission approval for 10
billion euros of Dutch state aid received in 2008 at the height
of the credit crisis.	
    ING still needs to repay 3 billion euros plus a penalty of
50 percent, and Hommen said ING planned to pay back part of it
in May.	
    A source told Reuters that ING has decided to split the sale
of its Asian insurance business by auctioning its investment
management business separately, in a move that allows a focused
group of suitors to bid for the unit. 	
    ING may divest some of the Asian insurance or
investment management operations separately but these operations
would be small, Hommen said.	
    The Dutch group, the Netherlands' largest financial services
company, said loan loss provisions rose to 530 million euros in
the fourth quarter from 437 million euros in the preceding
period.	
    It also took a 199 million euro hit on Greek government
bonds, writing them down to market value, representing a total
loss of 80 percent compared to nominal value.	
    The banking and insurance group reported a fourth-quarter
net profit of 1.19 billion euros. A Reuters poll of 10 analysts
had forecast results in a range from 1.34 billion to 2.45
billion euros.

