FACTBOX-ING assets sales since receiving state aid

Aug 2 Dutch bancassurer ING ING.AS must split its bank and insurance operations and sell assets in return for European Commission approval for a 10 billion euro capital injection and credit guarantees from the Dutch state.

But ING ( ING.N ) could get a far bigger payout if it ditched a plan to spin off its Asian and European insurance units as a single listed business and instead chose buyers from a long list of interested parties. [ID:nL6E7J10II]

Below is an overview of the deals announced or concluded since ING received state aid in October 2008.

Total proceeds for major, completed deals in 2009 and 2010 were 4.8 billion euros, ING said in June. Including 10.4 billion euros worth of major deals announced this year, the figure would rise to 15.2 billion euros.

WHAT BUYER SALE PRICE COMPLETION DATE ANNOUNCED Taiwanese life Fubon Financial Holding $600 mln*** Feb 2009 Oct 2008 insurance operations ING Canada, property Several investors CAD$2.16 bln Feb 2009 Feb 2009 and casualty insurer (70 pct stake) Annuity and mortgage Corp Group Vida Chile not disclosed Nov 2009 July 2009 business in Chile Life and wealth ANZ 1.1 bln euros Nov 2009 Sept 2009 management operations in Aus/NZ (51 pct stake)

ING Reinsurance U.S. Reinsurance Group of not disclosed Jan 2010 Oct 2009

America Swiss Private Banking Julius Baer 344 mln euros Jan 2010 Oct 2009 Asian Private Banking OCBC Bank $1.46 bln Jan 2010 Oct 2009 3 U.S. broker dealers Lightyear Capital not disclosed Feb 2010 Nov 2009 ING Real Estate KingSet/AIMCo not disclosed Nov 2010 Aug 2010 Canada ING Summit Industrial Group of investors CAD$1 bln** Nov 2010 Aug 2010 Fund LP property portfolio (50 pct)

Fubon Financial*** Institutional investors 395 mln euros Dec 2010 unknown Holding Most of Real Estate* CB Richard Ellis $1 bln Expected in H2 2011 Feb 2011 Investment Management operations Clarion Partners Management + Lightyear $100 mln June 2011 Feb 2011 Clarion Real Estate CB Richard Ellis July 2011 Feb 2011 Securities* ING Direct USA Capital One $9 bln Expected in Q4 2011 June 2011 ING Car Lease BMW 700 mln euros Expected in Q4 2011 July 2011 Latin American GrupoSura 2.6 bln euros^ Expected by end-2011 July 2011 insurance operations

On the block for sale: Sell or list To be determined To be determined Expected by 2013# Oct 2009 U.S., European, Asian insurance operations 36 pct stake in To be determined To be determined Expected by 2013 Oct 2009 Brazilian insurer Sul America

WestlandUtrecht Bank To be determined To be determined Expected by 2013## Oct 2009

NOTES:

* Clarion Real Estate Securities sale part of the Real Estate Investment Management deal with CB Richard Ellis. This deal also includes the sale of some ING equity interests in funds managed by the operations sold.

** Based on 100 percent of the transaction value, which was CAD$ 2 bln and included assumed debt. ING Industrial Fund (IFF), of which ING held 7.8 percent, sold the other 50 pct to KingSett/AIMCo for an undisclosed amount.

*** Sale of Fubon shares obtained when ING sold its Taiwanese life insurance operations to Fubon for $600 million in shares and subordinated debt securities

^ Excludes 65 million euros of debt, which GrupoSura will assume

# ING plans to list its U.S. and combined European and Asian insurance operations as early as 2012 and has until the end of 2013 to complete the deal. ING may, however, take more time to sell the operations, specifically when at least 30 percent of the operations are listed and if the European Commission grants more time.

## ING has until the end of 2013 to sell WestlandUtrecht but the commission could grant extra time under special circumstances. SOURCES:

ING Group Web site

European Commission Web site ($1=.6991 Euro) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)