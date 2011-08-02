版本:
FACTBOX-ING assets sales since receiving state aid

 Aug 2 Dutch bancassurer ING ING.AS must split its bank and insurance
operations and sell assets in return for European Commission approval for a 10 billion euro
capital injection and credit guarantees from the Dutch state.
 But ING (ING.N) could get a far bigger payout if it ditched a plan to spin off its Asian
and European insurance units as a single listed business and instead chose buyers from a long
list of interested parties. [ID:nL6E7J10II]
 Below is an overview of the deals announced or concluded since ING received state aid in
October 2008.
 Total proceeds for major, completed deals in 2009 and 2010 were 4.8 billion euros, ING
said in June. Including 10.4 billion euros worth of major deals announced this year, the
figure would rise to 15.2 billion euros.
 
WHAT                  BUYER                   SALE PRICE       COMPLETION DATE      ANNOUNCED
Taiwanese life        Fubon Financial Holding $600 mln***      Feb 2009              Oct 2008
 insurance operations
ING Canada, property  Several investors       CAD$2.16 bln     Feb 2009              Feb 2009
 and casualty insurer
 (70 pct stake)
Annuity and mortgage  Corp Group Vida Chile   not disclosed    Nov 2009             July 2009
 business in Chile
Life and wealth       ANZ                     1.1 bln euros    Nov 2009             Sept 2009
 management operations
 in Aus/NZ (51 pct stake)
 
ING Reinsurance U.S.  Reinsurance Group of    not disclosed    Jan 2010              Oct 2009
                   America
Swiss Private Banking Julius Baer             344 mln euros    Jan 2010              Oct 2009
Asian Private Banking OCBC Bank               $1.46 bln        Jan 2010              Oct 2009
3 U.S. broker dealers Lightyear Capital       not disclosed    Feb 2010              Nov 2009
ING Real Estate       KingSet/AIMCo           not disclosed    Nov 2010              Aug 2010
 Canada
ING Summit Industrial Group of investors      CAD$1 bln**      Nov 2010              Aug 2010
 Fund LP property
 portfolio (50 pct)
 
Fubon Financial***    Institutional investors 395 mln euros    Dec 2010              unknown
 Holding

Most of Real Estate*  CB Richard Ellis        $1 bln           Expected in H2 2011   Feb 2011
 Investment Management
 operations
Clarion Partners      Management + Lightyear  $100 mln         June 2011             Feb 2011
Clarion Real Estate   CB Richard Ellis                         July 2011             Feb 2011
 Securities*
ING Direct USA        Capital One             $9 bln           Expected in Q4 2011  June 2011
ING Car Lease         BMW                     700 mln euros    Expected in Q4 2011  July 2011
Latin American        GrupoSura               2.6 bln euros^   Expected by end-2011 July 2011
 insurance operations
 
On the block for sale:
Sell or list          To be determined     To be determined    Expected by 2013#     Oct 2009
U.S., European, Asian
insurance operations
 
36 pct stake in       To be determined     To be determined    Expected by 2013      Oct 2009
 Brazilian insurer
 Sul America
 
WestlandUtrecht Bank  To be determined     To be determined    Expected by 2013##    Oct 2009
 
  NOTES:
 * Clarion Real Estate Securities sale part of the Real Estate Investment Management deal
with CB Richard Ellis. This deal also includes the sale of some ING equity interests in funds
managed by the operations sold.
 ** Based on 100 percent of the transaction value, which was CAD$ 2 bln and included
assumed debt. ING Industrial Fund (IFF), of which ING held 7.8 percent, sold the other 50 pct
to KingSett/AIMCo for an undisclosed amount.
 *** Sale of Fubon shares obtained when ING sold its Taiwanese life insurance operations to
Fubon for $600 million in shares and subordinated debt securities
 ^ Excludes 65 million euros of debt, which GrupoSura will assume
 # ING plans to list its U.S. and combined European and Asian insurance operations as early
as 2012 and has until the end of 2013 to complete the deal. ING may, however, take more time
to sell the operations, specifically when at least 30 percent of the operations are listed and
if the European Commission grants more time.
 ## ING has until the end of 2013 to sell WestlandUtrecht but the commission could grant
extra time under special circumstances.
 
  SOURCES:
 ING Group Web site
 European Commission Web site
  ($1=.6991 Euro)
 (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

