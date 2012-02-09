版本:
ING Q4 profit misses forecasts, takes Greek hit

AMSTERDAM Feb 9 Dutch bank and insurance group ING on Thursday posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results and took a hit on its holdings of Greek government bonds.

ING reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.19 billion euros, compared to a range between 1.34 billion and 2.45 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

