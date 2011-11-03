ING to cut 2,700 jobs, takes Greek hit

AMSTERDAM Nov 3 Dutch financial services group ING Group said on Thursday it would cut 2,700 jobs at its Dutch banking operations to cope with a deteriorating market, which led to Greek and other impairments.

"As income is coming under pressure, we must renew efforts to reduce expenses across the Group to adapt to the leaner environment and maintain our competitive position," ING Chief Executive Jan Hommen said in a statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)