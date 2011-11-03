版本:
ING saw strong fund inflows in Q3 due to debt crisis

AMSTERDAM Nov 3 Dutch bank and insurer ING Group received strong inflows of institutional and corporate funds in the third quarter as Europe's debt crisis worsened, ING Chief Executive Jan Hommen said on Thursday.

There was a "significant increase in big clients" and inflows amounted to 5 billion euros, Hommen told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)

