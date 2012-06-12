版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 00:13 BJT

ING agrees to pay $619 million penalty in U.S.

AMSTERDAM, June 12 Dutch banking group ING said on Tuesday it has agree to a settlement with the U.S. authorities to pay a penalty of $619 million following an investigation into its compliance with U.S. economic sanctions and dollar payment practices.

ING Bank took a provision in the first quarter to cover this, ING said in a statement.

