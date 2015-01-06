MOVES-ING Investment names Hiroshi Kimura Japan CEO

Jan 6 ING Investment Management International, the asset manager of NN Group NV, appointed Hiroshi Kimura CEO of ING IM Japan.

Kimura succeeds Douglas Hymas and joins ING IM from AllianceBernstein, where he was managing director of client relations and communications and a member of the board.

Kimura earlier worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management , Rothschild Asset Management and Taiheiyo Asset Management in Japan, ING said in a statement. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)