MOVES-ING Investment names Hiroshi Kimura Japan CEO

BRIEF-Adaptimmune Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Adaptimmune therapeutics plc - offerings in march and april raised net proceeds of $103.2 million; operations funded through to late 2019
Jan 6 ING Investment Management International, the asset manager of NN Group NV, appointed Hiroshi Kimura CEO of ING IM Japan.
Kimura succeeds Douglas Hymas and joins ING IM from AllianceBernstein, where he was managing director of client relations and communications and a member of the board.
Kimura earlier worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management , Rothschild Asset Management and Taiheiyo Asset Management in Japan, ING said in a statement. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
* Adaptimmune therapeutics plc - offerings in march and april raised net proceeds of $103.2 million; operations funded through to late 2019
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.66 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: