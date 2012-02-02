UPDATE 2-AIA to hire Deutsche, Morgan Stanley for ING Asia bid

* Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley expected to advise
* Korea Life expresses interest in ING's Asia ops
* Other Korean institutions eyeing bids for ING's Korea
assets
By Denny Thomas and Ju-min Park
HONG KONG/SEOUL, Feb 2 AIA Group
was expected to name Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley
as advisers for a possible bid that could be worth more
than $6 billion for ING's Asian insurance operations,
sources said on Thursday.
The deal, potentially Asia's second-biggest insurance sale
ever, offers instant access to the region's fast growing life
insurance market and there are several potential suitors.
Earlier on Thursday, Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd
said that it is reviewing the feasibility of bidding for ING's
Asia-Pacific insurance operations.
Investment banks are competing hard for a role in the deal
and a cut of an estimated $60 million in combined deal fees,
according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman & Co. The selection of the
two banks is seen as a big win, as AIA is viewed as a strong
candidate to buy the ING assets.
AIA, 33 percent owned by American International Group Inc
, had asked four banks to make pitches to advise the
company through the auction.
Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are advising
ING on the process. ING's shares were trading up 2 percent.
AIA, headed by former Prudential plc CEO Mark
Tucker, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2010 through a
$20.5 billion IPO.
AIA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined comment.
Korea Life, which has already lodged an initial bid for
local peer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd, said in
a regulatory filing that no decision had been made on the ING
bid, without providing further details.
ING operates in seven Asian countries, but its largest
presence is in South Korea and Japan. In its most recent
results, for the third quarter of 2011, those two countries
accounted for a combined 77 percent of new sales.
Given the heavy bias of two mature Asian markets in ING's
Asian portfolio, analysts and bankers have said that some
suitors could prefer a break-up of the business.
Korean banking groups KB Financial Group Inc and
Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd are also looking at
ING's Korean assets, banking sources said earlier, adding that
they might be interested in bidding if ING were willing to sell
its Korean operations separately.
ING's Korean operations are slightly larger than its
business in Japan; in the first three quarters of 2011, ING Life
Korea contributed about 43 percent of ING Asia's gross premiums
and about 39 percent of underlying profit.