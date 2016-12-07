Polish ING unit says will be more difficult to pay out dividend

WARSAW Dec 7 ING Bank Slaski :
* It will be more difficult for the Polish unit of ING
, ING Bank Slaski, to pay out a dividend from
its 2016 profit due to the financial market regulator's new
restrictions, ING Bank Slaski CEO said on Wednesday.
* "Dividend payout for 2016 will be more difficult. It
applies to the whole sector and to our bank too," Brunon
Bartkiewicz told reporters at the sidelines of a banking
conference.
* For 2015, ING Bank Slaski paid out a dividend of 4.3
zlotys per share.
* Polish financial market regulator KNF has imposed more
restrictions on dividend payouts by banks with foreign
exchange-denominated loan portfolios so they boost capital and
are able to tackle potential legal risks related to converting
Swiss franc mortgages, KNF said late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)