公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 14:16 BJT

ING appeals EC decision on restructuring plan

AMSTERDAM, July 24 Dutch financial services group ING said on Tuesday it had filed an appeal against the European Commission's decision in May regarding its restructuring plan.

ING said that, together with the Dutch state, it was in talks with the European Commission about an amended restructuring plan.

"Good progress has been made but more time is needed to come to a final agreement acceptable to all parties," ING said in a statement.

