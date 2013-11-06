UPDATE 3-ING may leave state rescue two years early

By Sara Webb
AMSTERDAM Nov 6 ING said it should
complete its restructuring two years ahead of schedule, meaning
the Dutch banking and insurance group could be one of the first
euro zone casualties of the 2008 global crisis to emerge from a
state rescue.
Cutting free of the state is seen as an important step for
ING, removing a European ban on acquisitions and giving it
greater pricing flexibility so it can compete more easily.
Major U.S. banks repaid much of their emergency government
aid in months, allowing them to stay competitive, but in Europe
it is taking years to unwind a series of bailouts stretching
from Belgium to Greece.
Like its Dutch rivals ABN Amro and Rabobank, ING had a
strong international presence at the time of the financial
crisis, with a network far larger than its tiny home market.
Both ING, which required a 10 billion euro ($13.5 billion)
bailout by the state, and ABN Amro, which was nationalised, were
forced to retreat from their global empires to focus on Europe,
where business is hampered by anaemic economic growth.
But ING reported better-than-expected third-quarter net
profit of 101 million euros on Wednesday, repaid another tranche
of state aid, and said it has also made progress on divesting
assets as outlined in the restructuring plan.
"Under a new agreement with the European Commission, the
total restructuring of ING Group will now be completed two years
earlier, by the end of 2016," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers, who
took over from Jan Hommen in October, said in a statement.
Hamers said the divestment of ING's Asian insurance and
investment management activities was almost complete, while the
group was on track with plans for an initial public offering of
its European insurance unit.
That IPO will now include ING's Japanese life insurance
business, avoiding a fire sale or distressed price for a unit
which had proved difficult to sell separately.
"The Dutch state informed the Commission that ING would be
unable to divest its subsidiary ING Life Japan by end December
2013," the European Commission said in a statement.
"Instead the Dutch state proposed to integrate ING Life
Japan in the divestment process of ING Insurance Europe. To
compensate for the longer divestment period of ING Life Japan
the Dutch state and ING committed to advance the divestment date
of ING Insurance Europe by two years to end 2016."
ING shares surged more than 6 percent to hit a new high of
9.879 euros, the highest since the crisis.
In October 2008, ING warned of its first-ever quarterly loss
and watched its shares lose a quarter of their value in one day,
taking a Sunday-night bailout from the Dutch government.
Its market capitalisation, which fell from 74 billion euros
in 2006 to 15 billion euros in 2008, is now back to nearly 38
billion euros.
QUICK EXIT
Under Hommen, a former Philips executive, ING has
raised about 25 billion euros as it shed a host of insurance,
investment management and other assets around the world through
disposals or listings, and cut thousands of jobs to raise funds
with which to repay aid and bolster its capital.
It paid another 1.125 billion euros to the state on
Wednesday, including premiums and interest, bringing the total
amount repaid to 11.3 billion euros.
That leaves 2.25 billion euros in principal and interest
still to be repaid in two tranches in March 2014 and May 2015.
Chief Financial Officer Patrick Flynn said ING would look at
that timetable again when the next tranche is paid in March.
"We would love to exit as quickly as possible while
maintaining strong capital ratios," Flynn said.
"We don't get a discount for paying early."
Last week ING ended another tie with the state when the
Dutch government said it would sell a 6.4 billion euro portfolio
of U.S. Alt-A mortgage securities that it took over from the
troubled financial group during the crisis in order to reduce
risk and uncertainty.
That news prompted speculation that ING would try repay
state aid ahead of schedule.
ING's next big divestment, of its European insurance unit,
is expected in 2014 either via an initial public offering,
spin-off, trade sale or some combination.
ING said its better-than-expected third-quarter net profit
was lifted by higher net interest margins and cost savings.
A poll of five analysts commissioned by Reuters gave an
average forecast for a quarterly net loss of 25 million euros,
with forecasts ranging from a loss of 69 million euros to a
profit of 42 million euros.