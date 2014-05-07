UPDATE 1-ING first quarter profit misses estimates, loan losses remain high

(Adds details, context)
LONDON May 7 Dutch financial group ING
made underlying profits of 988 million euros ($1.38 billion) in
the first quarter of the year, slightly missing expectations, as
loan losses remained high despite a better outlook for the Dutch
economy.
A Reuters poll of ten analysts predicted underlying net
profits of 1.103 billion euros for the group, which said on
Wednesday it would inject 850 million euros of fresh capital
into the insurance arm it is selling later this year.
"ING Bank posted a solid first-quarter underlying pre-tax
result of 1.176 billion euros, reflecting an increase in the net
interest margin and lower risk costs as economic conditions
improved," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement.
Underlying net interest margin - or the gap between what the
bank pays for funding and what it earnings from lending - came
in at 150 basis points, in line with its target of 150 and 155
basis points by 2017 and well ahead of the 138 basis points
recorded in the first quarter of 2013.
Loan losses at the bank came in at 468 million euros for the
quarter, down on the 561 million euros in the first quarter of
2013 and in line with the bank's guidance that last year was the
peak. Net lending grew by 5.1 billion euros, higher than the 2.5
billion euros of new lending in the first quarter of 2013 and
the 2.1 billion euros in the last quarter of 2014.
Analysts see loan growth, which is particularly challenging
in the muted Dutch home market, as key to ING's future earnings.
Earlier this week, the European Commission raised its economic
growth forecasts for the Netherlands, which is still expected to
lag EU-area growth for 2014 and 2015.
The bank's return on equity was 10.2 percent for the
quarter, against a target of 10 to 13 percent. Its core tier one
capital, a key measure of financial strength, came in at 10.1
percent.
The group confirmed that a mooted stock market offering of
its insurance arm would now only be a secondary listing, after
it attracted private investment of 1.275 billion euros and
agreed to put 850 million euros of group capital into the
insurer.
($1 = 0.7177 euros)
