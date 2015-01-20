版本:
BRIEF-Ingenico now owns 100 pct of mobile payments leader ROAM

Jan 20 Ingenico :

* Now owns 100 percent of mobile payments leader ROAM

* ROAM and its mcommerce platform are now part of Ingenico mobile solutions to be headquartered in Boston Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
