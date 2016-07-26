Ingenico first half revenue rises on strong growth in Asia

July 26 French payment systems provider Ingenico Group reported a seven percent increase in revenue for the first half of 2016 and confirmed its full year outlook, as strong growth in Asia and the Middle East offset falling sales in Latin America.

Ingenico, with competes with U.S.-based VeriFone Systems Inc , said it increased its market share in Asia Pacific and the Middle East in the first half, with revenue growth of 25 percent in this region over the period.

The company's shares fell five percent in June following VeriFone Systems' second quarter results, as the American firm posted lower-than-expected earnings and cut its guidance, blaming pricing pressure in Asia and delays in the certification of chip-card technology in the United States.

Ingenico confirmed its guidance for 2016, targeting organic growth above or equal to 10 percent and an EBITDA margin of around 21 percent.

"Business will remain vigorous in Europe and Asia [in 2016], and the ePayments division will return to double-digit growth in the second half of the year," the company said in a statement.

The company reported EBITDA of 244 million euros ($268 million), down two percent year on year, and stable net profit attributable to shareholders of 122 million euros in the first half. ($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; editing by Adrian Croft)