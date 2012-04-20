Ingersoll profit tops Street forecasts

April 20 Air conditioner maker Ingersoll Rand Plc reported a higher than expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher sales of industrial products and home security products.

Net earnings were $95.6 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with a loss of $77.6, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier, when results included losses on a sold business.

Analysts, on average, were expecting profit of 25 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 4 percent to $3.15 billion, also beating Wall Street estimates.

Ingersoll, which also makes security systems including Schlage locks, as well as golf carts and industrial compressors, said it expects a slow and uneven recovery in its markets. It forecast 2012 earnings from continuing operations between $2.90 and $3.10 a share, which brackets analyst estimates of $3.04.