UPDATE 2-Ingersoll Rand profit beats but outlook soft

* Q3 shr ex items $0.81 vs. $0.79 expected
* Q3 sales up 5 pct to $3.93 bln
* Sees Q4 shr $0.64 to $0.70 vs. $0.70 expected
Oct 20 Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) posted lower
quarterly earnings, and its fourth-quarter profit forecast fell
short of some Wall Street estimates, due to depressed housing
and consumer markets.
The maker of Schlage locks and Trane air conditioners
earned a net $86.2 million, or 25 cents per share, down from
$232.2 million, or 68 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding charges related to the sale of its Hussmann
business, Ingersoll earned 81 cents a share, 2 cents ahead of
analyst estimates.
Sales rose 5 percent to $3.93 billion, slightly above
estimates. U.S. sales were down but international sales rose
and a weak U.S. dollar helped.
Sales and profits were higher in Ingersoll's climate
solutions business that provides heating and cooling systems
for commercial buildings and transport. An industrial unit that
makes compressors and golf and utility vehicles also showed
sales and profit gains. Both segments improved margins.
But the business that makes locks and air conditioners for
homes showed lower sales and much lower profits, reflecting
stagnant remodeling and new construction markets and weak
demand to replace aging air conditioners.
"We are seeing challenging economic conditions in our
residential heating ventilation and air conditioning, security
and golf businesses," Chief Executive Mike Lamach said in a
statement. "Residential and consumer markets remain
depressed."
Ingersoll forecast fourth-quarter profit in a range of 64
cents to 70 cents a share, compared with analyst estimates of
70 cents. The company's fourth-quarter sales forecast was below
Street estimates.
A buyback will reduce shares outstanding to about 323
million by the end of the year, from 340 million at the end of
September, the company said.
