CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ingersoll-Rand to buy Cameron International unit for $850 mln (Aug 18)

(Corrects paragraph nine to say Winston & Strawn, not Strawn,
was among Cameron's legal counsels)
Aug 18 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, a maker of
heating and air conditioning systems, said it would buy Cameron
International Corp's centrifugal compression unit for
$850 million.
The business, which makes oil and gas separation equipment,
heaters and water processing systems, reported revenue of $396
million for 2013.
Ingersoll-Rand said it planned to fund the acquisition
through a combination of cash on hand and debt. The company had
about $930 million cash on hand as of June 30.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, the
company said.
Ingersoll-Rand said it expected the acquisition to add 8-10
cents per share to its earnings in 2015. (bit.ly/Vysh2n)
Cameron, which provides flow equipment products, systems and
services to the oil and gas industry, said it was selling the
unit to focus on its core markets.
Cameron said it expected after-tax proceeds of about $600
million from the sale, part of which it planned to use for share
buybacks.
JP Morgan Securities LLC was Ingersoll-Rand's financial
adviser and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was its legal adviser.
Citi was Cameron's financial adviser and Winston & Strawn
and Baker Botts its legal counsel.
Ingersoll-Rand's shares closed at $60.55 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian
and Kirti Pandey)