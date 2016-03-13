Ingersoll-Rand shares could rise 20 pct in next yr - Barron's

March 13 Shares of air-conditioning specialist
Ingersoll-Rand Plc could return nearly 20 percent over
the next year, as the company avoids the extensive exposure to
the oil sector that other industrial rivals face, according to
an article in the latest edition of Barron's.
At 15 times forward earnings estimates, Ingersoll carries a
lower valuation than peers, according to the weekly financial
newspaper. Ingersoll shares closed on Friday at $58.79 on the
New York Stock Exchange, up 2.4 percent on the day.
Many U.S. industrial companies' shares that slid last year
over concerns of an economic slowdown have regained their
footing in recent weeks. But some investors and analysts suspect
the stocks may still be standing on uncertain ground.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)