Ingersoll Rand to sell at least $1.165bn of bonds

June 17 (IFR) - Industrial conglomerate Ingersoll Rand is
offering bonds at bargain prices on Monday, as it seeks to
refinance debt and pay the fees for a shareholder friendly
spin-off later in the year.
Triple-B rated Ingersoll is planning to sell at least
USD1.165bn of debt via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
The proceeds will be used to redeem the company's USD600m
6.00% 2013s and USD565m 9.5% 2014s. They may also be used to pay
the costs of the spin-off of the company's high-margin
commercial and residential security businesses.
The company started out with initial price talk of 210 basis
points area on a 5.5-year tranche, which amounts to about
34bp-35bp of new issue concession; a similar premium to buy a
10-year portion, whispered at 225bp area; and around 37.5bp of
new issue concession on a 30-year tranche, starting at 262.5bp.
"It's not surprising that they've gone out with these
initial price thoughts," said one credit analyst. "It will come
in, but investors should still end up with a nice new issue
concession."
Ingersoll Rand was downgraded by Moody's to Baa2 earlier
this month following the announcement of the spin-off as well as
a USD2bn share buyback and a 31% increase in its dividend rate.
The spin-off removes some of the legacy company's best high
margin businesses, which account for about 14% of revenue, and
will leave the original Ingersoll Rand primarily reliant on
commercial and residential heating, ventilation and air
conditioning systems manufacturing.
Those businesses have suffered from low margins in recent
years because of the sluggishness in residential and commercial
construction in the US.
The company decided to spin off the security operation
following pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz. The
security business makes products that include Shlage and
Kryptonite locks.
The best pricing comparable for the new bond transaction is
the company's outstanding USD750m 6.8765% 2018s, trading at a
high dollar price of USD120.00 and a spread of around 165bp over
Treasuries, or a G-spread of 160bp.
Taking the G-spread, and adding 16bp for the six-month
extension for the new 5.5-year tranche, brings fair value to
around 176bp - implying a 34bp new issue concession at the
5.5-year tranche's 210bp initial price thoughts.
Moody's was unimpressed with Ingersoll Rand's plans to
refinance the 2013 and 2014 notes, because it's a departure from
its previous strategy of reducing debt with cash on hand.
Nor are bondholders impressed with the fact that it
responded so generously to shareholder activism pressure last
year.
"For bondholders the bottom line is that financial risk will
be higher at the legacy issuer by definition, and business
diversity diminished," wrote research firm CreditSights.
"Ratings risk and more spin-off risk on the back of more
activism will remain an issue," it said. "Investors can look to
Tyco for a potential template in serial spin-offs."