REFILE-Ingersoll-Rand revenue rises 4.3 pct on higher cooling systems demand

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
July 22 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of Trane airconditioners, reported a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for its heating and cooling systems.
Revenue rose to $3.54 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.40 billion a year earlier.
Net earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders fell to $306 million, or $1.12 per share, from $317.2 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal