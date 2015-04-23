Ingersoll-Rand revenue rises 6 pct

April 23 Ingersoll-Rand Plc reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it sold more heating, ventilation and airconditioning systems.

The company's revenue rose to $2.88 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.72 billion a year earlier.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to $51.3 million, or 19 cents per share, from $79 million, or 28 cents per share. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)