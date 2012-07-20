Ingersoll Rand quarterly profit rises

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 Ingersoll Rand Plc reported a sharply higher quarterly profit on Friday, helped by demand for industrial machinery, but it said North American and Asian industrial markets were slowing.
The maker of Trane air conditioners, Schlage locks and Club Car golf carts earned $365.8 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with $92.3 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.