版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五 19:11 BJT

Ingersoll Rand quarterly profit rises

July 20 Ingersoll Rand Plc reported a sharply higher quarterly profit on Friday, helped by demand for industrial machinery, but it said North American and Asian industrial markets were slowing.

The maker of Trane air conditioners, Schlage locks and Club Car golf carts earned $365.8 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with $92.3 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐