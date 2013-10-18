版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 19:14 BJT

Ingersoll-Rand results beat estimates as U.S. housing recovers

Oct 18 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of Trane air conditioners and Thermo King refrigeration units, reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a rebound in the U.S. housing market.

Third-quarter net income fell 48 percent to $165.9 million, or 56 cents per share, from $321.6 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 4.3 percent to $3.75 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.16 per share from continuing operations. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.10 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐