Ingersoll says continues to evaluate options

Aug 3 Ingersoll-Rand Plc said it continued to evaluate a number of strategic proposals, including those put forth by activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management.

The maker of air conditioners and security systems said it expected to complete its review by the end of the year.

Peltz revealed his Ingersoll stake in May and said he wants to talk to the company's management and its board about pursuing strategic options, including a restructuring of its key segments.