Ingersoll says continues to evaluate options

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Aug 3 Ingersoll-Rand Plc said it continued to evaluate a number of strategic proposals, including those put forth by activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management.
The maker of air conditioners and security systems said it expected to complete its review by the end of the year.
Peltz revealed his Ingersoll stake in May and said he wants to talk to the company's management and its board about pursuing strategic options, including a restructuring of its key segments.
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.