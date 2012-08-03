UPDATE 1-Ingersoll evaluates options, in talks with Peltz

Aug 3 Diversified manufacturer Ingersoll-Rand Plc said it was evaluating a number of strategic options for the company, including those put forth by activist investor Nelson Peltz.

Ingersoll said Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which owns 7 percent of the company's shares, presented proposals at the company's invitation during a board meeting on Thursday.

"The board has directed Ingersoll's management team and advisors to continue to expeditiously assess these proposals in addition to other specific alternatives the board has identified," the company said in a statement.

Peltz revealed his Ingersoll stake in May and said he wants to talk to the company's management and board about pursuing strategic options, including a restructuring of its key segments.

Ingersoll, which has a market value of $12.9 billion, said on Friday it has engaged in substantial talks with Trian, for which it has made available key executives, directors and advisors.

Peltz declined to join Ingersoll's board in June, citing restrictions imposed on him by the company.

The maker of air conditioners and security systems said it expected to complete its review by the end of the year.