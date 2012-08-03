UPDATE 1-Ingersoll evaluates options, in talks with Peltz

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Aug 3 Diversified manufacturer Ingersoll-Rand Plc said it was evaluating a number of strategic options for the company, including those put forth by activist investor Nelson Peltz.
Ingersoll said Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which owns 7 percent of the company's shares, presented proposals at the company's invitation during a board meeting on Thursday.
"The board has directed Ingersoll's management team and advisors to continue to expeditiously assess these proposals in addition to other specific alternatives the board has identified," the company said in a statement.
Peltz revealed his Ingersoll stake in May and said he wants to talk to the company's management and board about pursuing strategic options, including a restructuring of its key segments.
Ingersoll, which has a market value of $12.9 billion, said on Friday it has engaged in substantial talks with Trian, for which it has made available key executives, directors and advisors.
Peltz declined to join Ingersoll's board in June, citing restrictions imposed on him by the company.
The maker of air conditioners and security systems said it expected to complete its review by the end of the year.
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.