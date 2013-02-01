UPDATE 4-Ingersoll-Rand sees higher 2013 profit; housing to help

* Sees 2013 earnings of $3.45 to $3.65 per share
* Fourth-quarter profit tops Wall Street view
* Shares rise 2 percent to five-year high
Feb 1 Ingersoll-Rand Plc reported a
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and said 2013
earnings could jump as much as 11 percent, boosted by an
improving U.S. housing market, sending its shares to their
highest point since late 2007.
The maker of air-conditioning and heating systems for
businesses and homes, which plans to spin off its security
business this year, said on Friday that it expected to earn
$3.45 to $3.65 per share this year.
That figure excludes 40 cents to 60 cents per share of
charges related to the spinoff, which is coming after pressure
from activist investor Nelson Peltz. The security business makes
products including Schlage and Kryptonite locks.
Ingersoll expects full-year revenue to rise 1 percent to 4
percent to a range of $14.2 billion to $14.6 billion. It
forecast a 4 percent to 6 percent rise in residential products
sales, reflecting "moderate improvement" in the housing market.
Last week United Technologies Corp, whose Carrier
air conditioners compete with Ingersoll's Trane line, had also
said an improving housing market could boost results this year
.
Ingersoll's fourth-quarter net profit fell 2.7 percent to
$235.6 million, or 78 cents per share, from $242.2 million, or
76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Factoring out earnings from discontinued operations and a
tax gain, the company earned 76 cents per share, beating the
analysts' average estimate of 70 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Margins were higher in every segment versus last year,
driven by strong Security and Residential performance," said
Vertical Research Partners analyst Jeff Sprague.
Ingersoll shares rose 2 percent to $52.45, their highest
level since 2007.
As of Thursday's close, the stock had soared about 44
percent over the past year, vastly outpacing the roughly 13
percent rise of the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index.
A little more than half the gains came before Peltz
disclosed his stake in May.
Revenue slipped 1 percent to $3.47 billion from $3.51
billion a year earlier, reflecting the sale of the company's
Hussman refrigeration unit.
Ingersoll's earnings-per-share target for 2013 also reflects
a 12-cent boost from a planned repurchase of about $2 billion in
stock.