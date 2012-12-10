版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 10日 星期一 09:33 BJT

Ingersoll-Rand to spin off security business-sources

NEW YORK Dec 9 Diversified industrial conglomerate Ingersoll-Rand is expected to announce as soon as Monday that it will spin off its security division, two people familiar with the matter said.

It also plans buy back shares and increase dividends in order to boost shareholder value, one of the sources said.

Ingersoll-Rand said earier this year it would undertake a strategic review, following pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, whose Trian Fund Management LP has acquired a roughly 7 percent stake and proposed a break-up of the company.

Representatives for Ingersoll-Rand and Nelson Peltz did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The people asked not to be identified because the matter is not public.

