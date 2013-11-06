版本:
BRIEF-ING Groep posts third-qtr pre-tax banking result of 1.1 bln euros

Nov 6 ING Groep NV : * Says bank underlying result before tax of 1.103 bln euros, in line with

Q3 2012 but down 3.8 pct sequentially * Q3 net result 101 mln euros (versus av -25 million in poll, range -69 million to +42 million) * Says preparations for the base case IPO are progressing well and

we will be ready to go to the market in 2014
