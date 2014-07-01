BRIEF-ING prices NN Group IPO at 20 euros per share

July 1 Ing Groep Nv

* Ing group : ing prices nn group shares at eur 20.00 in ipo

* Ipo results in approx. Eur 1.5 billion in gross proceeds for ing

* Ing's ownership of nn group reduced to 71.4%,

* Offer price values nn group at eur 7.0 billion

* Ing is selling 77 million ordinary shares in initial public offering (ipo) of nn group

* Nn group shares are expected to be listed and start trading on euronext amsterdam at 09:00 hours (cet) on 2 july 2014

* Of offered shares, approximately 94.8% was allocated to dutch and international institutional investors and approximately 5.2% to retail investors in netherlands

* Settlement date and start of unconditional trading are expected to take place on 7 july 2014.