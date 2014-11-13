BRIEF-ING Groep sells stake in Voya Financial for $1.4 bln

Nov 13 ING Groep Nv

* ING sells 34.5 million Voya shares for total proceeds of $1.4 billion

* ING Group has sold approximately 30 million Voya shares at a price of $39.15 per share in public offering

* In addition ING Group has sold to Voya approximately 4.5 million shares for an aggregate amount of $175 million

* Transactions are expected to settle on 18 november 2014

* Sale of total of 34.5 million shares from combined transactions reduces ING Group's stake in Voya from 32.5% to approximately 19%

* Two remaining ING Group directors will step down from board of directors of Voya

* Transactions are expected to result in a net profit to ING at closing of approximately eur 0.4 billion