ING increases number of shares on offer in insurance arm sale

July 1 Dutch financial services company ING
Group NV on Tuesday said it had increased by 10 percent
to 77 million the number of ordinary shares it will list in its
insurance arm, NN Group due to "significant" investor
demand.
The shares are due to begin trading on Wednesday in
Amsterdam in one of the largest initial public offerings in
Europe this year.
ING Group narrowed the price range to 19.50-20.50 euros on
Monday, sources had told Reuters, from an initial 18.50-22.50
euros. A final price will be set after the close of trading in
New York on Tuesday, it said.
