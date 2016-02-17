China's Tianjin Tianhai to buy Ingram Micro for $6 bln

BRIEF-Forest City Realty Trust enters MoU to settle class action pending in Maryland
* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland
Feb 17 Electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc said China's Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd will acquire the company for about $6 billion.
The offer of $38.90 per share represents a 31.2 percent premium to Ingram's closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Leidos Holdings - single-award, firm fixed-price contract has one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, total contract value of $45 million
* Sanchez Production Partners reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial results