公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 18日 星期四

China's Tianjin Tianhai to buy Ingram Micro for $6 bln

Feb 17 Electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc said China's Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd will acquire the company for about $6 billion.

The offer of $38.90 per share represents a 31.2 percent premium to Ingram's closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
