CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-China's HNA Group to buy Ingram Micro for $6 bln

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say "Chinese firms spent more than
$100 billion on overseas acquisitions in 2015, the most ever"
instead of "The total value of Chinese outbound acquisitions
topped $1 trillion for the first time last year.")
Feb 17 Chinese aviation and shipping
conglomerate HNA Group is buying electronics
distributor Ingram Micro Inc for about $6 billion, the
latest in a string of overseas deals by Chinese companies.
The offer of $38.90 per share from HNA unit Tianjin Tianhai
Investment Co Ltd represents a 31.2 percent premium
to Ingram's closing price on Wednesday.
Shares of Ingram Micro, which distributes products ranging
from Apple Inc's iPhones to Cisco's network
equipment, were trading at $36.40 in after-hours trading.
Chinese companies have been aggressively splurging on
foreign acquisitions to sidestep slowing domestic growth.
Chinese firms spent more than $100 billion on overseas
acquisitions in 2015, the most ever.
But some Chinese deals have hit a roadblock in the United
States after the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States (CFIUS) raised concerns over national security.
Fairchild Semiconductor said on Tuesday it had
rejected an offer from China Resources Microelectronics Ltd
and Hua Capital Management Co Ltd, citing concerns
over the U.S. approval process.
Ingram said in a regulatory filing that Tianjin Tianhai will
be required to pay the company a fee of $400 million if the deal
is terminated following a CFIUS investigation.
"I don't expect it would be a security concern as Ingram
Micro is a distributor of the equipment, and the vast majority
of the products do not go to high-security customers,"
Northcoast Research analyst Keith Housum said.
The deal will help HNA Group, the owner of China's Hainan
Airlines and the largest stockholder in Tianjin
Tianhai, bolster its logistics arm with Ingram's supply chain
network.
It will also give the company a stronger foothold in
high-growth emerging markets through Ingram's large
international presence.
As part of the deal, Ingram Micro will suspend its quarterly
dividend payment and its share repurchase program, it said.
Morgan Stanley was financial adviser to Ingram Micro, while
China International Capital Corp Ltd and Bravia Capital were
lead financial advisers for HNA Group.
