2012年 8月 8日

New Issue-Ingram Micro sells $300 mln in notes

Aug 7 Ingram Micro Inc on Tuesday sold
$300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: INGRAM MICRO

AMT $300 MLN     COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY     8/10/2022  
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.402   FIRST PAY    2/10/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD 5.077 PCT    SETTLEMENT   8/10/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 345 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

