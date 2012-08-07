New Issue-Ingram Micro sells $300 mln in notes

Aug 7 Ingram Micro Inc on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INGRAM MICRO AMT $300 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 8/10/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.402 FIRST PAY 2/10/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.077 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/10/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 345 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A