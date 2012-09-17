版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二 02:30 BJT

New Issue-Ingredion sells $300 mln notes

Sept 17 Ingredion Inc on Monday sold
$300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Citigroup were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: INGREDION INC 

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 1.8 PCT     MATURITY    09/25/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.438   FIRST PAY   03/25/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 1.918 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/20/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 120 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐