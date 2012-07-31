Ingredion profit beats estimates

* Q2 adj EPS $1.33 vs est $1.23
* Q2 rev up 3 pct at $1.72 bln
July 31 Ingredion Inc's second-quarter
profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales in North
America and Asia Pacific.
The company, which makes starches, sweeteners and food
ingredients, sees full-year adjusted net profit of between $5
and $5.25 per share, which represents an increase of 7 to 12
percent over its year-ago figure.
The Westchester, Illinois-based company, which was earlier
known as Corn Products International Inc, expects full-year
budget to be in the range of $275-$325 million.
Net profit for the quarter rose to $109.1 million, or $1.40
per share, from $79.3 million or $1.01 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.33 per share.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of $1.23
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales climbed 3 percent to $1.72 billion.
Sales increased 11 percent to $853 million in North America
and 3 percent to $201 million in Asia Pacific.
Shares of the company closed at $50.29 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.