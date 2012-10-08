版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-Inmarsat - Inmarsat & Cisco agree satellite services alliance

LONDON Oct 8 Inmarsat PLC : * Inmarsat & Cisco agree satellite services alliance

