UPDATE 2-LightSquared boosts Inmarsat as maritime stalls

* Q3 total Inmarsat global rev $245.2M up 21.9 pct (2010:
$201.2M
* Q3 total group EBITDA $224.4M up 18.4 percent (2010:
$189.5M
* Unlikely to see return to maritime services growth until
next yr
* Shares up 2.4 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Nov 2 British satellite provider
Inmarsat said its LightSquared spectrum sharing
agreement boosted revenue in the third quarter as its core
shipping business was hit by a shift to lower-revenue broadband
terminals.
The company, which provides communications to ships,
aircraft and the military, reported a 18.4 percent rise in
third-quarter earnings to $224.4 million in its global business
on 22 percent higher revenue of $245.2 million.
Chairman and Chief Executive Andrew Sukawaty said revenue
from LightSquared in North America offset a slowdown in its
maritime services revenues.
Inmarsat recognised $56.4 million of revenue in the quarter
from its U.S. partner LightSquared. The U.S. company, owned by
Harbinger Capital partners fund, is sharing Inmarsat's spectrum
to develop a mobile phone service using airwaves previously
reserved for satellites.
Inmarsat's shipping customers have been moving to broadband
terminals, which initially generate lower revenue, faster than
the company expected, resulting in the group abandoning its
forecast for 2-4 percent annual revenue growth for its core
business in the summer.
Sailors are using the broadband services to send emails and
update Facebook rather than making higher revenue telephone
calls.
"While third-quarter MSS (maritime services) results were in
line with our expectations, as previously stated, we are
unlikely to see consistent evidence of a return to MSS revenue
growth until next year," Sukawaty said.
The group would restate it longer-term MSS growth forecast,
which previously stood at 5-7 percent, at the end of the year,
he said.
Total active customer terminals rose 12.5 percent
year-on-year, the company said, and it launched a new hybrid
service to compete with VSAT services at the top-end of its
customer base.
The hybrid offer, called Xpresslink, also offered an upgrade
path to its next generation Global Xpress maritime Ka-band
service, due to start operations in 2014, Sukawaty said.
"While our core has its challenges there's no change in our
view for the rest of the year," he said on a call with reporters
on Wednesday.
"The seeds for our future growth has been developing well."
Shares in the group, which plunged to a near-three-year low
after the group abandoned its growth forecast in the summer,
were 2.4 percent higher at 458 pence by 0858 GMT, outperforming
a 04 percent higher FTSE 100 index .
Investec analyst Morten Singleton, who has Inmarsat as one
of his top sector picks, says the numbers were slightly ahead in
both the revenue and profitability metrics.
"(Inmarsat) is out there retaining market share in the
maritime business in readiness for the new services which should
help reinvigorate some strong revenue growth for the maritime
sector," he said.
Finance Director Rick Medlock said the contribution from
LightSquared would be slightly less in the fourth quarter and
the first quarter of 2012, but would climb after that.
Analysts expected the company to report third-quarter
earnings of $209.5 million, according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)