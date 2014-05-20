Inmarsat to publish lost plane's final flight data

LONDON May 20 British satellite company Inmarsat said it will release all the data it used to determine the final path of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 to help reassure relatives that authorities are searching in the right location.

Inmarsat said in a joint statement with Malaysia's Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) on Tuesday the data communication logs, or raw data, would be released along with an explanation of the analysis used to work out the route.

The Boeing 777 with 239 passengers and crew disappeared on March 8 during a scheduled service between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing, and is believed to have gone down in the Indian Ocean, off western Australia.

In the hours after the aircraft disappeared, an Inmarsat satellite picked up a handful of pings from it, indicating that the plane continued flying for hours and helping narrow the search to an area of the Indian Ocean.

The plane has yet to be found, and there have been growing calls from the relatives for more transparency from the authorities conducting the search.

An Inmarsat spokesman said the data communications log comprised 14 pieces of data from seven "handshakes," or pairs of numbers, between the aircraft and the satellite. One number is time information, the other is frequency.

"Everything that was done, was done from those 14 numbers," he said.

The data and analysis would be available in about a week, the spokesman said.

