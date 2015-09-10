Inmarsat seeks border monitoring role through partnership deal

LONDON, Sept 10 Satellite operator Inmarsat
said it would play a role in border monitoring through a
new partnership deal, opening up a new revenue stream at a time
of growing demand from countries for technology to control entry
to their territories.
The company said on Thursday it was linking with U.S.-based
border security company Securiport to jointly develop services
for governments interested in border monitoring, particularly in
remote areas.
With 12 satellites orbiting the earth, London-headquartered
Inmarsat would be able to boost Securiport's services by
providing secure connections for border staff to access central
databases, including that of Interpol, anywhere in the world.
"It's about giving a country access in real time to the
critical information to make security decisions about risks,"
Inmarsat market development director Gordon McMillan told
Reuters.
The partnership follows Inmarsat's successful launch of a
satellite in August which it said would allow it to offer mobile
broadband service to customers in the most remote regions of the
world.
McMillan said discussions were underway with a couple of
interested countries and a deal was likely in the medium term.
"I would hope and expect that we will be doing some real
business with them (Securiport) by the middle of next year,"
McMillan said.
While Europe's migration crisis has highlighted the
difficulties countries face in trying to monitor their borders,
McMillan expects the service offered by Inmarsat and Securiport
to be more attractive to governments in remote places in Africa,
where would-be attackers try to move between countries.
"In Nigeria you have the problem with Boko Haram. In Kenya
they have the problems with al-Shabab. African governments need
to be sure of who's moving where and when," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes)